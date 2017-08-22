3.2-Magnitude Quakes Strikes Off San Francisco Coast: USGS

An earthquake strikes off the coast of San Francisco. (Aug. 22, 2017)

A 3.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of San Francisco Tuesday morning, according to the USGS.

Some people took to social media to report they felt shaking in places such as San Francisco and Pacifica. One person noted that the earthquake was "short and sweet" while someone else reported feeling a jolt before a couple seconds of rattling.

The San Francisco Fire Department said they did not receive any calls about the earthquake immediately after it struck.