3.2-Magnitude Quakes Strikes Off San Francisco Coast: USGS - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

3.2-Magnitude Quakes Strikes Off San Francisco Coast: USGS

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    3.2-Magnitude Quakes Strikes Off San Francisco Coast: USGS
    USGS
    An earthquake strikes off the coast of San Francisco. (Aug. 22, 2017)

    A 3.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of San Francisco Tuesday morning, according to the USGS.

    Some people took to social media to report they felt shaking in places such as San Francisco and Pacifica. One person noted that the earthquake was "short and sweet" while someone else reported feeling a jolt before a couple seconds of rattling.

    The San Francisco Fire Department said they did not receive any calls about the earthquake immediately after it struck.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 12 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices