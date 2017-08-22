San Francisco 49ers assistant coach Katie Sowers is breaking barriers as the first openly gay full-time female coach in the history of the National Football League.

The 31-year-old joined the 49ers as an intern in the Bill Walsh diversity program and was asked by head coach Kyle Shanahan to join his staff full time last week.

"The more we can create an environment that welcomes all types of people, no matter their race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, the more we can help ease the pain and burden that many carry every day," said Sowers in an interview with Outsports.com.

