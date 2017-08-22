49ers Assistant Katie Sowers Becomes First Openly Gay Coach in NFL History - NBC Bay Area
49ers Assistant Katie Sowers Becomes First Openly Gay Coach in NFL History

By NBC Bay Area staff

    49ers Assistant Katie Sowers Becomes First Openly Gay Coach in NFL History
    Atlanta Falcons wide receiver J.D. McKissic (85) works with coaching intern Katherine Sowers during NFL football practice Saturday, July 30, 2016, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

    San Francisco 49ers assistant coach Katie Sowers is breaking barriers as the first openly gay full-time female coach in the history of the National Football League.

    The 31-year-old joined the 49ers as an intern in the Bill Walsh diversity program and was asked by head coach Kyle Shanahan to join his staff full time last week. 

    "The more we can create an environment that welcomes all types of people, no matter their race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, the more we can help ease the pain and burden that many carry every day," said Sowers in an interview with Outsports.com.

