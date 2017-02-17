The ground is saturated and powerful gusts on Friday toppled trees all across the Bay Area, snarling traffic and knocking out power to thousands. Scott Budman and Robert Handa report.

Interstate Highway 880 has reopened to traffic after downed power lines on the highway blocked all lanes near Bascom Avenue in San Jose for two hours on Friday morning, 511 transit officials said.

By 11:40 a.m., power was fully restored at Mineta San Jose International Airport after an outage affected the entire airport for almost two hours this morning, according to airport officials.

Heavy winds and falling tree limbs has downed numerous power poles in Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Monterey counties this morning, leaving tens of thousands of PG&E customers without power, according to PG&E officials.

Powerful gusts took down a palm tree, which ripped through a house on Eleventh Street in San Jose. The tree had been hollowed out by bees before the storm hit, but fortunately no one was hurt when it fell.

"That tree had been unstable ... and the wind was so strong today it finally gave out," said Lydia Tena of San Jose.

In Morgan Hill, when trees started toppling like dominoes on Del Monte Avenue, they landed on telephone and power lines, killing power in a neighborhood, downtown shops and Britton Middle School.

Emergency crews were glad the battered power poles only led to a power outage.

"We had sparks coming from the transformers and they did catch one of the roofs on fire," said Sgt. Carson Thomas with the Morgan Hill Police Department.

Fire crews put out the flames quickly, and PG&E workers turned off the area's gas and electricity. Some drooping lines were left as is as PG&E rushed to bring in crews from other service areas to offer additional support in the South Bay and Central Coast.

Parents who came to fetch their children from the darkened school said the outage was an inconvenience, but the cause was frightening.

"Well it's kind of scary," said Cindy Gonzalez. "I've never really seen something like this before, especially with all this wind. It's pretty freaky."

Two transmission poles on the Central Coast were also brought down and a PG&E substation in Salinas, where 25,069 people are currently experiencing an outage, was affected.

Winds as fast as 69 mph were reported at the Salinas airport starting at 5:30 a.m., PG&E spokeswoman Mayra Tostado said. Some 5,454 Monterey residents are still without power this afternoon.

Tens of thousands of Santa Clara County residents are experiencing outages as of 1 p.m., including 16,929 in San Jose and 6,635 in Gilroy. In Santa Cruz, 5,364 customers reported experiencing an outage — and PG&E officials anticipated that those numbers could grow.

Residents who come across downed lines or power poles should stay away and call 911 immediately.

"We are facing very dangerous situations," Tostado said.