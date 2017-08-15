



The Alameda County Sheriff's Office on Monday retweeted a Unite the Right news conference, a move that the department says was accidental.

The retweet depicted a press conference being streamed on the account of Richard Spencer, a white supremacist and co-founder of the so-called alt-right movement. The retweet was later taken down by the department.

A follow-up tweet by the department indicated that the retweet was "accidental" and "no way done intentionally." Another follow-up retweet revealed that the department was "working to take this accidental retweet down."

According to the East Bay Times, the sheriff's department's official spokesperson told the newspaper he was reading about recent news trying to prepare for an upcoming white nationalist rally in the East Bay when he clicked on the link to the news conference. As he was trying to close the link, the spokesperson told the newspaper he hit the wrong button, which resulted in the retweet.





Droves of people on Twitter responded to the incident with criticism.