The scene at Santa Rita Jail where an Alameda County sheriff's deputy was struck by a transportation vehicle. (Feb. 22, 2017)

A veteran Alameda County sheriff's deputy is on life support after being struck by a transportation vehicle at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin early Wednesday morning, a sheriff's spokesman said.

The incident happened at about 6:15 a.m. at the transportation yard behind the jail near the 4900 block of Broder Boulevard, Sgt. Ray Kelly said. An investigation into the accident is being conducted but no further details are available at this time, he said.

The deputy, who remains in critical condition, is being treated at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, where a large group of other deputies have gathered to support him and his family, according to Kelly.

The injured deputy has been with the sheriff's office "for many years," Kelly said.

