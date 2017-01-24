Recovery crews on Tuesday are removing a vehicle from the Alameda Creek near Fremont that belongs to an 18-year-old woman who plunged into the rushing body of water over the weekend.

The woman, who police say likely did not survive the crash, was still missing as of Tuesday after her 2000 silver Honda Accord on Saturday crossed the center divide on Niles Canyon Road, collided with a white Honda Accord and plunged into the creek, according to police.

Car Believed to be Missing Teenage Driver's Found in Alameda Creek

The vehicle, which was initially discovered on Monday by one of missing teenager's family members, is resting upside down in the creek. Crews on Tuesday will attempt to flip the car over before pulling it to shore using wenches and cables, Alameda County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Ray Kelly said.

Investigators will then take over and document the scene, Kelly added.

Crews were unable to commence a thorough rescue and recovery attempt until Tuesday morning because of unsafe water conditions caused by recent heavy rains. Local reservoirs were dammed during the search effort to help reduce the creek's water level.

While searchers waited for the high water levels to subside, drones and people walking along the creek's banks were utilized to scour the water for any signs of the vehicle and the teenager.

"It was literally like trying to find a needle in a haystack," Kelly said.

During a Monday walkabout, an unusual sight in the water spotted by one of the missing teenager's family members prompted authorities to launch a drone in order to get a closer view. Drone footage revealed two tires sticking out of the rushing water.

Kelly commended the family for its unrelenting search efforts.

"The family was instrumental (on Tuesday) in locating the anomaly in the water that turned out to be a tire," Kelly said. "That allowed us to focus our energy on that spot. That just shows you the vigilance of the family to find their loved one."

Officials with the Alameda County Sheriff's Department did not officially confirm, but they said the located vehicle likely belongs to the missing woman because it was spotted roughly 100 yards from where authorities believe the crash occurred.

Crews to Resume Searching Alameda Creek For Missing Driver, Niles Canyon Closed

The teenage driver was traveling from Tracy to Menlo Park when her mother notified police that she was missing. The missing teen just graduated from high school and was attending college, hoping to become a social worker.

Police closed Niles Canyon Road in both directions at 10 a.m. on Tuesday while they searched for the car and the woman.