Police arrest a man at the Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park where the "March 4 Trump" grew rowdy. (March 4, 2017)

A man, who was arrested over the weekend for allegedly bashing an Antifa protester in the head with a stick during a “March 4 Trump” rally in Berkeley, made his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Kyle Chapman was among those who fought in support of President Donald Trump when Saturday’s demonstration turned violent and fights broke out with anti-Trump protesters at the Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park. At least 10 people were arrested and three were wounded, police said.

Dressed in a hoodie, knee pads, a fume mask, goggles, and a helmet, Chapman, who was also carrying a shield, was caught on camera hitting a protester over the head.

Chapman, hailed on social media at Based StickMan or Alt-Knight, was taken into custody and has been charged with up to six felonies, according to a crowdsourced legal defense fund on WeSearchr.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 1141 contributors had raised in excess of $67,000 for Chapman, who they describe as an “American hero.”

Chapman was released from jail on Monday on $5,000 bail, which was apparently paid for via the WeSearchr fund.

Saturday’s rally began with signs, slogans and fierce debates, but devolved into people pepper spraying and egging one another, setting off fireworks and smoke bombs, and lighting fire to American flags and “Make America Great Again” caps.

At the Alameda County Superior Court on Tuesday, Chapman drew both supporters and detractors. However, he refused to comment on his actions or arrest.

“It’s one thing to be a Trump supporter and wave the flag,” said Benjamin Lynch, who belongs to the By Any Means Necessary group that opposes Trump. “It’s another thing to try to build a kind of organization that’s set on attacking immigrants, set on attacking Muslims.”

Henry Meier, who witnessed the heated clashes, offered a slightly different perspective.

“If you don’t allow the other side to have freedom of speech, you don’t live in [a] democracy anymore,” he said. “You pretty much just have mob rule.”

One thing both feuding sides agreed on was the Berkeley Police Department's allegedly lackluster response. Many expressed unhappiness with the fact that officers stood in riot gear, and simply watched the skirmishes unfold. Videos and photos from the scene, however, showed police officers intervening in brawls and tending to a man who was bleeding from a head wound.

The department was criticized for adopting a similar strategy last month when thousands stormed the UC Berkeley campus and wreaked havoc to prevent controversial alt-right speaker Milo Yiannopoulos from addressing the Berkeley College Republicans.

Chapman is scheduled to be arraigned at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Check back for updates.