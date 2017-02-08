Enough is Enough: North Bay Residents Are Rain Weary

Part of Highway 1 in Sonoma County has washed away during the latest storms. (Feb. 8, 2017)

For those living along the Russian River, flooded roads during rainy weather are pretty much a standard expectation, though it does make life more difficult. But when the water level starts creeping up further, residents get a little unnerved.

Annie Lovell is used to flooded out roads in her Guerneville neighborhood. She's just hoping the water stops there.

"This is expected,' she said, looking at a flood caused by the overflowing Russian River. "You should see our yard; it’s a lake. Everything is underwater. As long as it doesn’t get in our house."

It's not just rising water levels that are causing concern in the North Bay. After days of rain, there is simply nowhere for the water go.

Along Highway 1 in Sonoma County, the road is starting to give way.

"There is too much water," said Sgt. Ryan Russell of the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office. "The soil can’t stick together, so gravity is taking over."

Russell says the rain has caused mudslides and closed roads along the coast, making it tough for residents to get where they're going.

Resident Joe Riley, who caught a ride with a stanger, says people are helping each other get through it.

"I want it to stop," he said.