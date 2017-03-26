Fans gather outside of Avaya Stadium in San Jose before a friendly soccer match. (March 26, 2017)

San Jose police were tasked with defusing tense altercations Sunday afternoon near Avaya Stadium just before a friendly soccer match between two clubs from Mexico.

Opposing fans representing Liga MX's Club America and Monarcas Morelia threw rocks, bottles and other objects at each other, and a fence was torn down during the skirmish, police said. Officers responded quickly and were able to de-escalate the situation.

Dozens of police cruisers and police in riot gear were spotted congregating around the stadium just before the start of the match.

No major injuries were reported, no arrests were made and the scene was secure, police said. Police personnel remained at the scene to monitor the situation throughout the evening.

Police added that the violence was not directed at officers.

The soccer match, which featured the two sides from Mexico's premier soccer division, kicked off at 4 p.m. Club America hails from Mexico City while Monarcas Morelia is based out of Morelia, which is situated roughly 135 miles from the capital city.

At least 50 San Jose police officers respond to Avaya stadium in riot gear after fans attack each other. pic.twitter.com/QC3NOnpyZy — Marianne Favro (@mariannefavro) March 26, 2017

Major police presence at soccer game at Avaya stadium after fans start throwing bottles and rocks ,several injured pic.twitter.com/zhHokacDF0 — Marianne Favro (@mariannefavro) March 26, 2017