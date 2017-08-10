A 3-month-old boy who survived a hit-and-run crash that left his two big brothers dead last month is doing much better as he recovers in the intensive care unit at Children's Hospital Oakland. (Published 11 minutes ago)

Surviving Brother of Concord Hit and Run Improving in ICU

"Baby Luciano" was smiling in photographs shared by a family friend Thursday night.

Hs mother said, though he'll remain in ICU, he is breathing on his own.

Investigators said last month Lemuel Wilson crashed into a Dodge Durango in Concord, killing her 5- and 10-year-old sons.

Wilson faces two counts of murder and driving under the influence.



