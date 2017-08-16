As tensions continue to rise, cities in the Bay Area are gearing up to handle rallies planned by the same groups that took part in the Charlottesville, Virginia violence. Pete Suratos reports.

As tensions continue to mount in response to the while nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, cities in the Bay Area are gearing up to handle rallies believed to be planned by the same groups involved in last weekend's violent events.

One of those scheduled rallies is slated to take place on August 27 in Berkeley, but the East Bay city's mayor wrote in a blog post that, "This rally, and its hateful rhetoric, is not welcome in Berkeley."

"I think residents understand the extremely difficult position Berkeley finds itself in, made even more so by dealing with an amorphous group with no specific organizers," another statement on the blog read. "I want to reiterate that we will not allow our community to be terrorized by a small band of white supremacists whose ideology of hate is a losing one. Berkeley is proud of its multiculturalism and diversity, and we will continue to stand united against those who want to divide us.”

The group "No to Marxism in America" is believed to be spearheading the event, which is slated to take place at Civic Center Park beginning at 1 p.m., according to a Facebook event page.

One day before the Berkeley event, organizers of a right-wing rally are expected to gather at San Francisco's Crissy Field.

That event has also generated strong messages from area politicians.