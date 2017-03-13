Bay Area Well Represented on 'Happiest Places to Live' List

The Bay Area may be one of the most expensive places in the country to settle in, but your investment could be paying off.

Five cities in the Bay Area made WalletHub's "Happiest Places to Live" list.

Fremont topped the charts as the happiest place to live, followed by San Jose, according to the report. San Francisco settled in at the No. 4 spot while Oakland and Santa Rosa finished in the eighth and ninth spot, respectively.

Not to be outdone, large Golden State cities such as San Diego (No. 7), Los Angeles (No. 36) and Sacramento (No. 78) also made the cut.

WalletHub examined a number of factors when putting together its list, including depression rates, suicide rates, separation and divorce rates, income values, and amount of time spent working.