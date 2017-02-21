Berkeley police on Tuesday arrested a man suspected of stabbing a staff member at a private school.

The suspect, identified as Angel Juarez, 20, fled the scene after the alleged crime, according to police. He was taken into custody by the California Highway Patrol near Buchanan Street and Interstate 880 in Albany, police said.

After witnesses positively identified Juarez as the stabbing suspect, police booked him into the Berkeley jail.

The stabbing was reported around 1:45 p.m. at Via Center, a private, special education school located at 2126 Sixth Street, police said, and led to the victim being hospitalized for the treatment of a wound. The extent of injuries remains unknown.

Juarez has brown hair and eyes, weighs about 100 pounds and stands about 5 feet tall. He was carrying a "large knife," and dressed in a long-sleeved burgundy shirt, black pants and black sneakers, police said.

Juarez was spotted running westbound on University Avenue over the Interstate 80 overpass. Police said they believed he is armed and dangerous. Officers combed through the Berkeley Marina, Aquatic Park, and parts of west Berkeley for Juarez and urged residents in the area to shelter in place. That advisory has since been lifted.

Check back for updates.