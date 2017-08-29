CHP Officers, Wildlife Officials Rescue Injured Bobcat in Contra Costa County - NBC Bay Area
CHP Officers, Wildlife Officials Rescue Injured Bobcat in Contra Costa County

By Bay City News

    Contra Costa CHP
    An injured bobcat lies on the side of the road in Contra Costa County. (Aug. 29, 2017)

    California Highway Patrol officers discovered an injured bobcat on the side of a road near Crockett in Contra Costa County Tuesday afternoon, CHP officials said.

    Officers responded at about 1:25 p.m. to a call on Cummings Skyway, just east of Crockett Boulevard, about some sort of wildlife on the side of the road, according to the CHP.

    Officers arrived to find a bobcat with an injured leg, and with the help of Contra Costa County Animal Services were able to safely rescue the animal and take it to the Lindsay Wildlife Experience museum in Walnut Creek for treatment.

    Officials at the museum were not immediately available to provide an update on the status of the animal.

    Published 2 hours ago
