The California State Assembly is considering a bill that would extend the time period in which new drivers are required to hold a provisional driver’s license, drawing the ire of many young drivers in the state.

Under current state laws, new drivers who are under the age of 18 are given “provisional licenses” upon passing their driving test. The provisional license restricts when and with whom they can drive, specifically barring them from driving passengers under 20 years old (unless accompanied by a parent or person 25 or older) and between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Typically, the restrictions expire after one year, or until the driver turns 18. The new bill, titled AB63 and introduced by Bay Area Assemblyman Jim Frazier (D-Oakley), is aiming to change that. It proposes that young drivers in California who are 18 to 20 hold onto provisional licenses for a year, while retaining exceptions for work-related travel and driving family members.

The bill has the support of the California Association of Highway Patrolmen and teen-safety advocacy groups.

“We are proud to be sponsors of this bill and look forward to working together toward a common goal—saving young drivers’ lives and making roadways safer for all of us,” said Doug Villars, President of the association, in a news release announcing the bill.

More than 2,200 teens ages 16 to 19 died as a result of traffic-related injuries in 2014, and car crashes continue to be the no. 1 killer of teens compared to any other cause of death, according to the Center for Disease Control. Research from the Governor’s Highway Safety Association has also showed that fatal car crash rates were lower among teen drivers aged 15 to 17, compared to their older counterparts.

For Frazier, these statistics hit close to home: The assemblymember’s daughter died in a car accident in 2000, a tragic event credited with triggering his involvement in public service.

Still, the bill has already racked up a few detractors, many of whom are younger in age. It's not uncommon for teens to wait until they are 18 to get their license, purely to skip the provisional license requirement, which can result in costly tickets for violations.

“This bill would effectively ban or prohibit anyone under the age of 21 from doing a lot of common day activities, such as going on a date, carpooling to grocery store or to work, and carpooling to Coachella,” said Matt Shupe, a Republican strategist and communications chair for the Contra Costa County Republican Party.

Shupe noted that his sister, who is in college and does not have a car, often relies on her peers for rides and would be burdened by the proposed law.

The frustration appears to be bipartisan, with some young Democrats also taking the bill to task

Stephan Mack, a 25-year-old who lives in Pleasant Hill, said the bill unfairly penalizes young drivers who are hardworking, and could also disproportionately affect teens living on a low-income, who may need to carpool more frequently. Mack said a better solution would be to offer optional low-cost or free driver’s training to those who are newly licensed.

In a news release, Frazier said the bill is ultimately about protecting the state’s “most vulnerable” drivers. It may go to committee on Jan. 12, according to records.

“This bill will help significantly decrease accidents among newly licensed drivers,” stated Frazier in a release. “Increasing the age for a provisional license will ensure that California’s most vulnerable motorists go through."