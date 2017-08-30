Santa Barbara resident Ahmed Gul was initially really happy to hear rain.

The biology major had just moved across the country to start his freshman year at the University of Houston.

About two weeks ago, he started seeing hurricane warnings everywhere.

“I was a bit startled, but didn’t think it would be that serious,” he told NBC Bay Area in an email from Houston. “August 26, Saturday night, was when the severe lightning/thunder started.”

Coming from California where residents just got over a severe drought, he was happy to see the rain at first. But then things changed very fast.

“I woke up the next morning to the hardest rain I had ever experienced,” he said. “I looked out my window to see a truck completely submerged in water.”

The rain stopped falling around 5 p.m., and that’s when Gul got a chance to see its aftermath.

“I was shocked and hurt to see how bad the flooding was. It was very hard to see in person. In the video, you’ll notice a few bridges that cross the Bayou below. That Bayou (Brays Bayou) had overflowed and flooded the streets all around us.”

Videos and photos from the flood-ravaged parts of Texas show residents wading in neck-high water. At least 21 people have died so far from the flooding.

“This was an extremely unique experience for me. I’ve been stuck at home since Saturday night. But through all this, one of the most heartwarming things I was able to witness was how all my neighbors have been there for each other,” Gul said. "It’s great to see a community working like a community, helping each other out and caring for each other. It gives you hope that no matter how difficult things may get, if we stand together, we can overcome anything"

You can see Ahmed's photos and videos @ahmed.gul on Instagram.

