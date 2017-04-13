A Camarro driver sheared off a fire hydrant in Antioch, while fleeing from CHP officers. (April 13, 2017)

A high-speed chase created a mess in Antioch early Thursday morning when a suspect crashed a Chevrolet Camaro first into a light pole and then a fire hydrant, sending a wall of water gushing into the air.

The California Highway Patrol says the chase began around 1:15 a.m. on Highway 4. Investigators didn’t specify why they were pursuing the driver.

The fleeing driver exited the freeway at Summersville and struck the light pole and hydrant at 2nd and L streets near Barbara Price Marina Park.

The suspect was taken to John Muir Hospital in an unknown condition.

No further details were immediately available.