Cleanup of Fallen Trees Continues as New Storm Approaches

A Lafayette home is covered by a tarp after a tree crashed into it last week. (Jan. 17, 2017)

Residents in the East Bay are bracing for another storm, even as they continue to clean up after the last one.

One family in Lafayette got an unwelcome visitor when last week’s punishing rain and wind caused a massive tree to come crashing down into their home. And it's still there. Now, with a new storm on the way, homeowner Scott Vaisnor can only hope the rain doesn’t seep in and cause even more damage.

"You can see we have a little intrusion in here," Vaisnor said, pointing at the tree. "We're just trying to get to the meat of it here."

The 20-ton tree that ended up in Vaisnor's living room narrowly missed his father and brother, who were in the kitchen.

Vaisnor says there isn’t time to remove the tree before the next rainfall, due to hit Wednesday. So he and his family are doing their best to temporarily close off any openings caused by the fallen tree.

In Alamo, resident Carl Evans also was cleaning up after a felled tree. In his case, his vintage pickup was crushed.

A man's 1986 Ford F-150 was crushed by a felled tree Monday. (Jan. 17, 2017)

"It’s a 1986 Ford pickup. F150, a collector’s item," he said. "It’s a beautiful truck really."

Arborist John Traverso, who runs a tree removal service, says his crews are racing against time.

"This is kind of the perfect storm right now because we are coming out of five years of drought, and the soils are saturated already, and we got more storms to come," Traverso said.

Even as the next storm approaches, Traverso and other tree experts advise people to go outside and check out their trees. If they are leaning or the trunk has sunk, they say, try to get it taken care of as soon as possible.

Traverso says to beware of trees with heavy leans.

"Obviously, one reason a tree fails is if their load exceeds their ability to hold themselves up," he said.