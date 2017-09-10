Coast Guard Rescues Man Stuck in Oakland Estuary - NBC Bay Area
Coast Guard Rescues Man Stuck in Oakland Estuary

By Brendan Weber

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11
    A Coast Guard crew rescues a man from the Oakland Estuary. (Sept. 9, 2017)

    A Coast Guard helicopter team on Saturday rescued a 61-year-old man from the Oakland Estuary after the man's vessel ran aground.

    The man was steering the 32-foot-long sail boat when he missed a buoy and became stuck in shallow water, according to the Coast Guard.

    Coast Guard officials dispatched a vessel to the scene, but the water was too shallow to conduct a rescue by boat.

    A helicopter was able to lower a rescue basket to the man and bring him to safety.

    The man did not suffer any injuries, according to the Coast Guard.

    Bay City News contributed to this report.

    Published 1 minute ago
