Coast Guard Rescues Man Stuck in Oakland Estuary

A Coast Guard helicopter team on Saturday rescued a 61-year-old man from the Oakland Estuary after the man's vessel ran aground.

The man was steering the 32-foot-long sail boat when he missed a buoy and became stuck in shallow water, according to the Coast Guard.

Coast Guard officials dispatched a vessel to the scene, but the water was too shallow to conduct a rescue by boat.

A helicopter was able to lower a rescue basket to the man and bring him to safety.

The man did not suffer any injuries, according to the Coast Guard.

Bay City News contributed to this report.