Another cold system will be moving into the Bay Area on Sunday night into Monday, bringing a chance of showers and dropping snow levels to around 2,000 feet in the North Bay, which could mean a dusting on the area's higher peaks, according to forecasters.

Snow also is possible in parts of the Santa Cruz and Santa Lucia mountains, NBC Bay Area meteorologist Rob Mayeda said.

Isolated showers will be possible elsewhere in the Bay Area on Monday, but the bulk of the region south of the Golden Gate should be partly cloudy with highs into the lower 50s, the National Weather Service said.

And the low snow likely won't last. A warmer Pacific front will arrive Tuesday into Wednesday with steady rains and warmer temperatures across the Bay Area, the weather service said.

Early January is known for being the Bay Area's top rain and snow producing time of year, and this week's pattern shift away from low snow and freezing temperatures to heavier rains and solid Sierra snowfall is more in line with the climatology, Mayeda said.