San Francisco officials will on Thursday mark the start of the construction of the suicide-prevention net under the Golden Gate Bridge. Pete Suratos reports.

San Francisco officials will on Thursday mark the start of the construction of the suicide-prevention net under the Golden Gate Bridge.

Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senator Dianne Feinstein are expected to be at the ceremony from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Officials say the net will be positioned 20 feet down from the sidewalk and extend out another 20 feet. Made of seven football fields worth of stainless steel, the sturdy structure will curve up slightly at its ends.

Thirty-nine people in 2016 alone jumped off the Golden Gate Bridge and plunged to their death, according to spokeswoman Priya Clemens. But bridge patrol workers were able to prevent an additional 200 people from committing suicide.

The California Highway Patrol has been tasked with managing traffic during construction. The agency will be paid for opening and closing designated lanes at night, when the bulk of the work is expected to occur. The construction is scheduled for nighttime because less cars are on the road.

Construction on the bridge's long-delayed prevention net is expected to finish in 2021. The project will cost a total of $193 million, officials say.