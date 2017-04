The California Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal accident Thursday night on northbound Interstate 880 in Union City.

Preliminary reports indicate a motorist was involved in a crash, got out of the vehicle and was struck by another passing vehicle, the CHP said.

The crash occurred about 8:40 p.m. on I-880 near the Whipple Road off-ramp. The two left lanes were shut down, the CHP said.

No further details were available.