A fire broke out at a marijuana grow house in Antioch. (May 21, 2017)

A marijuana grow house in Antioch caught fire Sunday afternoon, according to fire officials.

The blaze was reported along the 2000 block of Bugle Way, fire officials reported on Twitter. It was pronounced under control by 3 p.m.

An investigation conducted by Antioch police and the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District is in the works.



Further information was not available at the time.