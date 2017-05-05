A group of eight young people on Thursday attacked a father after he asked them to stop having a water fight near where his son was playing, police said.

The 30-year-old father was hanging out with his son at a park near Felton and Holyoke Streets around 7:15 p.m. when we asked the band of roughly 20 youngsters to move their water fight, police said. Eight youth responded by knocking the father to the ground before throwing punches and landing kicks.



Investigative Street Meat Sold in San Francisco Ends up in Restaurants

The father was left with non-life threatening injuries, but he was still transported to a local hospital, police said.

One of juveniles was arrested, police said.

Video Flaring at Valero Refinery Prompts Evacuations in Benicia

Further information was not available.

