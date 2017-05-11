Steph Curry (right) on Monday sported special shoes to support his wife's latest cooking endeavor. (May 11, 2017)

Warriors star Steph Curry paid tribute to his wife, Ayesha Curry, and her latest cooking venture by wearing a special set of sneakers in Game 4 of the team's conference semifinals series against the Utah Jazz.

Curry's grey, orange-laced and green-soled Under Armour shoes featured during that contest were designed after Ayesha's cookbook, The Seasoned Life.

The back-to-back NBA MVP's gesture also shifted eyes toward Ayesha's goal to help busy families gather around the dinner table more often. Her latest cooking endeavour, which is coined Homemade, provides families with quick and easy meal kits that are designed to make the dinner-making process time efficient and tasty for all.

For those customers who purchase a meal kit and punch in the promotion code "STEPH30," they can receive free shipping. They will also be automatically entered to win a signed copy of Ayesha's cookbook and a signed pair of Steph's special edition shoes, according to the basketball star's Instagram account.