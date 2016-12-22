Nearly a Dozen Firefighters Rescue Dog That Fell off Fort Funston Cliff | NBC Bay Area
Nearly a Dozen Firefighters Rescue Dog That Fell off Fort Funston Cliff

By Rhea Mahbubani

    NBC Bay Area
    A dog was rescued after it fell off a cliff's edge at Fort Funston in San Francisco. (Dec. 22, 2016)

    Sometimes man's best friend needs a helping hand — or several, as the case may be. 

    Firefighters pulled a dog to safety after it fell off a cliff Thursday at Fort Funston.

    The San Francisco Fire Department got a call for a cliff rescue, prompting roughly a dozen emergency responders to flock to the scene. Crews put together a rope rescue system and sent it over the cliff's edge, before placing the dog in a harness and retrieving it, Chief Ed Campbell said.

    The canine, who was at the Golden Gate National Recreation Area with a very relieved walker, was greeted with applause from onlookers. The brown-colored dog came up a "little frightened," but was OK, Campbell said, adding that it fortunately didn't fall too far down. 

    Campbell said the crews did "really well" because they are familiar with rescuing people and animals in the area. "They've done this before," he said.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 50 minutes ago
