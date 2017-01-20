As the United States on Friday ushers in a new era of power, people in the Bay Area are voicing their frustration with Donald Trump.

Protesters on Friday morning blocked Uber's headquarters in San Francisco. They locked hands and walked down Market Street carrying signs that read "Uber collaborates with Trump."

Although not entirely targeting the nation's new president, protesters in San Francisco blasted Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick for being a "bad community actor that destroys good jobs in favor of precarious work, contributes to rising rents in Bay Area cities but does nothing to mitigate their impact," according to Sarah Nelson, a spokeswoman for the protest.

Nelson added that protesters are frustrated with Uber's backing of Trump.

"Together, (Kalanick) and Trump want to drive us off a cliff and we won't let them," Nelson said.

Uber was not immediately available for comment.

Stretching across portions of the Golden Gate Bridge, people formed a human chain as part of a "peaceful demonstration and performance art piece," according to event organizers.

The event on San Francisco's iconic bridge was not defined as a protest, according to those spearheading the gesture. The stunt was designed to "promote love and positivity."

More protests were scheduled throughout the Bay Area, including two Oakland schools on Friday. Other rallies were set for Saturday to coincide with the Women's March in Washington, D.C.