A routine ride on BART over the weekend turned into utter chaos when roughly 40 to 60 juveniles stormed a train and committed multiple robberies, according to the transportation agency.

The crime spree kicked off Saturday night when the unarmed youngsters hopped fare gates at the Coliseum Station and jumped onto a train bound for Dublin, according to BART and witness accounts. Within seconds, the juveniles grabbed purses, snatched cellphones and left at least two victims with face and head injuries, according to BART.

The minors managed to escape moments after raiding passengers on the train and station platform, according to BART.

A total of seven robberies were reported, BART said. One purse and a duffel bag were seized along with five phones. All but one of the robberies happened on the train.

An investigation into the crime spree is ongoing. Police are reviewing surveillance footage in hopes of identifying the individuals involved.