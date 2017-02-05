Dozens of Tech Companies Team Up to Oppose President Trump's Travel Ban | NBC Bay Area
NBC_OTS_BAY1

Dozens of Tech Companies Team Up to Oppose President Trump's Travel Ban

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    AP file

    Google, Facebook, Twitter, Uber and dozens of other tech companies on Sunday night formed a unique alliance in opposition of the Trump administration's travel ban on immigrants, according to the Washington Post, which cited sources familiar with the matter.

    The companies are planning to file a legal brief with the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which is slated to hear an appeal by the administration after a federal judge in Seattle ordered a temporary restraining order on the travel ban, the Post reported.

    Nearly 100 companies have co-signed the brief. However, it appeared a handful of tech giants, including Apple, Amazon  and Microsoft, were not a party to the brief as of Sunday evening, the Post reported.

    Published 2 hours ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices