Google, Facebook, Twitter, Uber and dozens of other tech companies on Sunday night formed a unique alliance in opposition of the Trump administration's travel ban on immigrants, according to the Washington Post, which cited sources familiar with the matter.

The companies are planning to file a legal brief with the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which is slated to hear an appeal by the administration after a federal judge in Seattle ordered a temporary restraining order on the travel ban, the Post reported.

Nearly 100 companies have co-signed the brief. However, it appeared a handful of tech giants, including Apple, Amazon and Microsoft, were not a party to the brief as of Sunday evening, the Post reported.