Things got a little heated Monday when a group of young immigrants confronted House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi at a pro-DACA press conference in San Francisco.

Several dozen young immigrants shouted down the top Democrat in the U.S. House, following her recent conversations with President Donald Trump over the future of a program that grants many of them legal status.

"We are immigrant youth, undocumented and unafraid," they chanted, taking over a scheduled press conference where Pelosi, along with Reps. Barbara Lee and Jared Huffman, was expected to call for the immediate passage of the Dream Act, a federal proposal that was never approved by Congress but offered many of the same protections as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.

The protests appeared aimed at Pelosi's recent engagement with Trump on the future of the DACA program, which former President Barack Obama enacted to protect young people brought into the United States unlawfully as children. Trump said in early September he will halt the program in six months if Congress does not act to continue it.

'You're a Liar:' 'Dreamers' Confronts Pelosi Over Negotiations With Trump Over DACA

After smiling and occasionally trying to speak through much of the protest, an aggravated Pelosi told the protesters to “just stop it, now."



The group cut off the "Dreamers" scheduled to speak along with Pelosi.

Protesters accused Pelosi and other democrats of deporting undocumented immigrants, asking for protection for 11 million undocumented immigrants across the country. They chanted: "Shut down ICE" and "All of us or none of us."

“Democrats created an out-of-control deportation machine,” the protesters yelled. “Democrats are not the resistance to Trump.”

“You’ve had your say, and it’s beautiful,” Pelosi told the demonstrators at one point. But the shouting did not stop.

At one point, the group called Pelosi a liar.

Mixed Messages Surround Trump's DACA Deal

President Trump landed in Florida Thursday afternoon to survey damage from Hurricane Irma, but not before making a statement on immigration. "We are not talking about amnesty. We're talking about - we're talking about taking care of people," Trump said.

"You're a liar, you're a liar," protesters said, attacking her about her efforts to stop deportation.

"You don't know what you're taking about," a visibly upset Pelosi responded.

Last week, Pelosi and Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer met with Trump twice and discussed a deal to extend the program. Schumer and Pelosi said they reached a deal with the White House that did not include funding for Trump's promised border wall. But the White House and Congressional Republicans say nothing is finalized.

"It's clear you don't want any answers," Pelosi told the group. "It's clear."

Pelosi then walked out of the press conference and told reporters outside, "They don't want the Dream Act."

Pelosi told The Associated Press last Friday in an interview that she and Schumer are looking for ways to "build some trust and confidence" with Trump. She says it does not matter whether or not she and Trump like each other.

Trump's DACA Move Prompts Tears From Calif. Siblings

Abigail and Ray Tamariz, college students and DACA program applicants, wept on Tuesday as U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the program would end in six months.

Trump has said he wants to protect those immigrants, despite his decision to wind down the program doing so over six months.

Following the Trump administration's decision to end the DACA initiative, communities across the country are fighting back to lobby for the protection of Dreamers.

Six immigrants brought to the United States as children sued the Trump administration on Monday over its decision to end DACA.



The lawsuit filed in federal court in San Francisco alleges the move violated the constitutional rights of immigrants who lack legal status and provided information about themselves to the U.S. government so they could participate in the program.

The lawsuit joins others filed over President Donald Trump’s decision to end DACA, which has allowed nearly 800,000 immigrants to obtain work permits and deportation protection since 2012.

These Five States Have the Most Dreamers President Donald Trump's administration plans to end in March the Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals policy that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation and allowed them to work legally in the U.S. The six-month delay would give time for Congress to act. Here are five states that may be among the most affected by the decision on DACA.



Sessions Announces End of DACA Immigration Program Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a "lawful, orderly wind-down" of the DACA immigration program late Tuesday morning, claiming the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was an issue best tackled by Congress instead of the executive branch. The program was created by the Obama administration in 2012.



