Explosion, Fire Injures Two at East San Jose Motel

Two people on Sunday were transported to the hospital after an explosion triggered a fire inside an East San Jose motel room, officials said.

The blast and subsequent fire were reported around 12:30 a.m. at the Casa Linda Motel located on Monterey Road, according to officials.

It is unclear at this time what caused the explosion, but an investigation by fire and PG&E officials is ongoing, officials said.

Firefighters were able to control the blaze quickly.