Explosion, Fire Injures Two at East San Jose Motel | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Explosion, Fire Injures Two at East San Jose Motel

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Bay Area
    Firefighters control a blaze at a motel in East San Jose. (April 16, 2017)

    Two people on Sunday were transported to the hospital after an explosion triggered a fire inside an East San Jose motel room, officials said.

    The blast and subsequent fire were reported around 12:30 a.m. at the Casa Linda Motel located on Monterey Road, according to officials.

    It is unclear at this time what caused the explosion, but an investigation by fire and PG&E officials is ongoing, officials said.

    Firefighters were able to control the blaze quickly.

    Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 45 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices