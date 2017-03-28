Final Goodbye: Last Section of Old Bay Bridge to be Hauled Away | NBC Bay Area
Final Goodbye: Last Section of Old Bay Bridge to be Hauled Away

The main artery linking the East Bay to San Francisco was opened in 1936 before begin decommissioned in 2013

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Tuesday is the final day to catch a glimpse of an iconic Bay Area fixture.

    The last 288-foot steel section of the old San Francisco Bay Bridge is slated to be demolished during the morning hours between low and high tide.

    Steel pieces of the bridge will be lowered onto barges before being shipped to the nearby Port of Oakland to be disassembled.

    The main artery linking the East Bay to San Francisco was opened in 1936 before begin decommissioned in 2013.

    Folks interested in watching a livestream of the demolition can catch the action on the Caltrans YouTube channel.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 2 minutes ago
