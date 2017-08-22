Fire Crews Knock Down Blaze Near Stanford Dish

Fire crews remained at the scene of a brush fire near the Stanford dish late Tuesday night. (Aug. 22, 2017)

A brush fire near the Stanford dish was quickly knocked down by firefighters late Tuesday night, according to the Palo Alto Fire Department.

Palo Alto crews responded to a 2- to 3-acre blaze about 10:15 p.m., and units from Mountain View, Santa Clara County and Cal Fire also were called to the scene, fire officials said.

Firefighters stopped forward progress of the flames in about 30 minutes, but officials were holding off until daylight to gauge the size of the burn area.

No damage or injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not known.