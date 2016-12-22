Lontavious Johnson at the Elihu M. Harris, State of California office building in Oakland. (Dec. 22, 2016)

A brawl after a Walnut Creek firefighters’ ball could have lasting consequences for two East Bay emergency responders.

Lontavious Johnson and Andrew Desmond with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District are facing a slew of charges after allegedly attacking police officers in a drunken scuffle, and now stand to lose their EMT licenses.

As of Thursday morning, Johnson has agreed to settle his case with the Contra Costa County Emergency Medical Services Agency. His attorney told NBC Bay Area the settlement is confidential, and wouldn’t confirm if it hinges on Johnson giving up his license.

Within the past 24 hour, the District Attorney’s office has announced that Desmond faces a battery charge against the officers. The EMS agency is trying to revoke his EMT license.

Two Walnut Creek police officers were injured on Oct. 23 when they responded to a report of unruly guests at a Marriott Hotel, and two Contra Costa firefighters— Johnson and Desmond — and their companions were arrested as a result, police said.

The officers were called to the hotel early Sunday morning, just hours after the annual Firefighters Ball ended. When confronted by police, the four guests, who were described as being intoxicated and belligerent, refused to leave or cooperate with officers, police said.

When Desmond assumed a fighting stance, two officers tried to arrest him, and he proceeded to assault both of them, police said. Desmond, a Contra Costa Fire engineer, put one of the officers in a headlock and tossed him on the ground, starting a brawl, according to a hearing representative.

Desmond, 31, is also accused of kicking a police officer and had to be Tazed twice, police said.

Both officers suffered minor injuries and were treated and released at John Muir Medical Center, police said.

While in the hospital, Desmond admitted he drank too much, and later told an investigator that he was remorseful for what he could remember doing. He was booked into county jail on charges of resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer, public intoxication and trespassing.

Leah Mendaros, 35, assaulted hotel security personnel during the struggle and was placed under citizen arrest for battery, police said. She was booked on charges of battery, public intoxication, trespassing and obstructing an officer in the performance of their duties.

Johnson, 32, and Shirlee Johnson, 33, were arrested for public intoxication, trespassing and obstructing an officer in the performance of their duties.

Both firefighters remain on paid administrative leave from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.