Before the official "World's 50 Best Restaurants" list is unveiled in April, organizers dished out the runners-up.
A total of five eateries in the Bay Area clinched a spot on the honorable mention list, which includes restaurants ranked between the No. 51 and No. 100 positions. Only nine restaurants in the United States qualified to make the bottom half of the top 100 list.
San Francisco's Benu checked in at No. 67 on the list. The French Laundry in Yountville slid in right behind at No. 68.
Atelier Crenn in San Francisco settled in at No. 83 while The Restaurant at Meadowood in Santa Rosa followed at No. 84. Manresa in Los Gatos rounded out the Bay Area selection at No. 90.
The World's 50 Best Restaurants List, No. 51-No. 100
51. Mikla, Istanbul, Turkey
52. Nihonryori Ryugin, Tokyo, Japan
53. Burnt Ends, Singapore
54. Lyle’s, London, England
55. Disfrutar, Barcelona, Spain
56. Nerua, Bilbao, Spain
57. Fäviken, Järpen, Sweden
58. Momofuku Ko, New York, USA
59. Combal Zero, Rivoli, Italy
60. 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana, Hong Kong, China
61. Hertog, Jan Bruges, Belgium
62. Quique, Dacosta Denia, Spain
63. The Test Kitchen, Cape Town, South Africa
64. La Grenouillère, La Madelaine-sous-Montreuil, France
65. Biko, Mexico City, Mexico
66. Estela, New York, USA
67. Benu, San Francisco, USA
68. The French Laundry, Yountville, USA
69. Hiša Franko, Kobarid, Slovenia
70. Aqua, Wolfsburg, Germany
71. Lung King Heen, Hong Kong, China
72. Schloss Schauenstein, Fürstenau,Switzerland
73. La Colombe, Cape Town, South Africa
74. The Jane, Antwerp, Belgium
75. Sud 777, Mexico City, Mexico
76. Lasai, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
77. Martin Berasategui, Lasarte-Oria, Spain
78. Indian Accent, New Delhi, India
79. Maaemo, Oslo, Norway
80. Le Cinq, Paris, France
81. Maní, São Paulo, Brazil
82. Chef’s Table At Brooklyn Fare, New York, USA
83. Atelier Crenn, San Francisco, USA
84. The Restaurant at Meadowood, St. Helena, USA
85. Belcanto, Lisbon, Portugal
86. Odette, Singapore
87. Per Se, New York, USA
88. Selfie, Moscow, Russia
89. Mingles, Seoul, South Korea
90. Manresa, Los Gatos, USA
91. St. John, London, England
92. Twins, Moscow, Russia
93. Le Chateaubriand, Paris, France
94. Kadeau, Copenhagen, Denmark
95. Quay, Sydney, Australia
96. Epicure, Paris, France
97. Sushi Saito, Tokyo, Japan
98. Hedone, London, England
99. Florilège, Tokyo, Japan
100. Olympe, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil