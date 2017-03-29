San Francisco's Benu was the highest-rated Bay Area restaurant among runners-up on the "World's 50 Best Restaurants List."

Before the official "World's 50 Best Restaurants" list is unveiled in April, organizers dished out the runners-up.

A total of five eateries in the Bay Area clinched a spot on the honorable mention list, which includes restaurants ranked between the No. 51 and No. 100 positions. Only nine restaurants in the United States qualified to make the bottom half of the top 100 list.

San Francisco's Benu checked in at No. 67 on the list. The French Laundry in Yountville slid in right behind at No. 68.

Atelier Crenn in San Francisco settled in at No. 83 while The Restaurant at Meadowood in Santa Rosa followed at No. 84. Manresa in Los Gatos rounded out the Bay Area selection at No. 90.

The World's 50 Best Restaurants List, No. 51-No. 100

51. Mikla, Istanbul, Turkey

52. Nihonryori Ryugin, Tokyo, Japan

53. Burnt Ends, Singapore

54. Lyle’s, London, England

55. Disfrutar, Barcelona, Spain

56. Nerua, Bilbao, Spain

57. Fäviken, Järpen, Sweden

58. Momofuku Ko, New York, USA

59. Combal Zero, Rivoli, Italy

60. 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana, Hong Kong, China

61. Hertog, Jan Bruges, Belgium

62. Quique, Dacosta Denia, Spain

63. The Test Kitchen, Cape Town, South Africa

64. La Grenouillère, La Madelaine-sous-Montreuil, France

65. Biko, Mexico City, Mexico

66. Estela, New York, USA

67. Benu, San Francisco, USA

68. The French Laundry, Yountville, USA

69. Hiša Franko, Kobarid, Slovenia

70. Aqua, Wolfsburg, Germany

71. Lung King Heen, Hong Kong, China

72. Schloss Schauenstein, Fürstenau,Switzerland

73. La Colombe, Cape Town, South Africa

74. The Jane, Antwerp, Belgium

75. Sud 777, Mexico City, Mexico

76. Lasai, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

77. Martin Berasategui, Lasarte-Oria, Spain

78. Indian Accent, New Delhi, India

79. Maaemo, Oslo, Norway

80. Le Cinq, Paris, France

81. Maní, São Paulo, Brazil

82. Chef’s Table At Brooklyn Fare, New York, USA

83. Atelier Crenn, San Francisco, USA

84. The Restaurant at Meadowood, St. Helena, USA

85. Belcanto, Lisbon, Portugal

86. Odette, Singapore

87. Per Se, New York, USA

88. Selfie, Moscow, Russia

89. Mingles, Seoul, South Korea

90. Manresa, Los Gatos, USA

91. St. John, London, England

92. Twins, Moscow, Russia

93. Le Chateaubriand, Paris, France

94. Kadeau, Copenhagen, Denmark

95. Quay, Sydney, Australia

96. Epicure, Paris, France

97. Sushi Saito, Tokyo, Japan

98. Hedone, London, England

99. Florilège, Tokyo, Japan

100. Olympe, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil