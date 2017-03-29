Five Bay Area Eateries Named Runners-Up on 'World's Top 50 Restaurants' List | NBC Bay Area
Five Bay Area Eateries Named Runners-Up on 'World's Top 50 Restaurants' List

By Brendan Weber

    San Francisco's Benu was the highest-rated Bay Area restaurant among runners-up on the "World's 50 Best Restaurants List."

    Before the official "World's 50 Best Restaurants" list is unveiled in April, organizers dished out the runners-up.

    A total of five eateries in the Bay Area clinched a spot on the honorable mention list, which includes restaurants ranked between the No. 51 and No. 100 positions. Only nine restaurants in the United States qualified to make the bottom half of the top 100 list.

    San Francisco's Benu checked in at No. 67 on the list. The French Laundry in Yountville slid in right behind at No. 68.

    Atelier Crenn in San Francisco settled in at No. 83 while The Restaurant at Meadowood in Santa Rosa followed at No. 84. Manresa in Los Gatos rounded out the Bay Area selection at No. 90.

    The World's 50 Best Restaurants List, No. 51-No. 100

    51. Mikla, Istanbul, Turkey

    52. Nihonryori Ryugin, Tokyo, Japan

    53. Burnt Ends, Singapore

    54. Lyle’s, London, England

    55. Disfrutar, Barcelona, Spain

    56. Nerua, Bilbao, Spain

    57. Fäviken, Järpen, Sweden

    58. Momofuku Ko, New York, USA

    59. Combal Zero, Rivoli, Italy

    60. 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana, Hong Kong, China

    61. Hertog, Jan Bruges, Belgium

    62. Quique, Dacosta Denia, Spain

    63. The Test Kitchen, Cape Town, South Africa

    64. La Grenouillère, La Madelaine-sous-Montreuil, France

    65. Biko, Mexico City, Mexico

    66. Estela, New York, USA

    67. Benu, San Francisco, USA

    68. The French Laundry, Yountville, USA

    69. Hiša Franko, Kobarid, Slovenia

    70. Aqua, Wolfsburg, Germany

    71. Lung King Heen, Hong Kong, China

    72. Schloss Schauenstein, Fürstenau,Switzerland

    73. La Colombe, Cape Town, South Africa

    74. The Jane, Antwerp, Belgium

    75. Sud 777, Mexico City, Mexico

    76. Lasai, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

    77. Martin Berasategui, Lasarte-Oria, Spain

    78. Indian Accent, New Delhi, India

    79. Maaemo, Oslo, Norway

    80. Le Cinq, Paris, France

    81. Maní, São Paulo, Brazil

    82. Chef’s Table At Brooklyn Fare, New York, USA

    83. Atelier Crenn, San Francisco, USA

    84. The Restaurant at Meadowood, St. Helena, USA

    85. Belcanto, Lisbon, Portugal

    86. Odette, Singapore

    87. Per Se, New York, USA

    88. Selfie, Moscow, Russia

    89. Mingles, Seoul, South Korea

    90. Manresa, Los Gatos, USA

    91. St. John, London, England

    92. Twins, Moscow, Russia

    93. Le Chateaubriand, Paris, France

    94. Kadeau, Copenhagen, Denmark

    95. Quay, Sydney, Australia

    96. Epicure, Paris, France

    97. Sushi Saito, Tokyo, Japan

    98. Hedone, London, England

    99. Florilège, Tokyo, Japan

    100. Olympe, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

    Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 41 minutes ago
