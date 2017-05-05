Flatbed Truck Slips Into Sinkhole in San Francisco | NBC Bay Area
San Francisco

San Francisco

Flatbed Truck Slips Into Sinkhole in San Francisco

By Bay City News

    A flatbed truck was partially swallowed up by a sinkhole in San Francisco on Friday morning.

    Firefighters are responding to the area of Seventh and Townsend streets, but there are no reported injuries, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. The truck driver told NBC Bay Area that he is OK.

    The fire department is estimating the sinkhole is 5 feet by 14 feet in size.

    Commuters are being advised to avoid the area.

    The incident was first reported around 6:20 a.m.

