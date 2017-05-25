Hillsborough's most recognizable piece of real estate has finally been sold, according to the San Jose Mercury News.



The property, which has been on the market for over 20 months, first went on sale in September 2015 for $4.2 million, then saw a price drop to $3.2 million, and eventually showed up on Airbnb as a rental.



The Airbnb listing said that the "Flintstone House," a 2,730-square-foot home at 45 Berryessa Way, could be rented for $750 a night.

The asking price has not been made public, but on Zillow, the Zestimate is $3,104,672.

“This Hillsborough iconic landmark, seen from highway 280, is on the market for the first time in 20 years. In 1976 Bay Area architect William Nicholson designed the multiple domed home that is nestled into the hillside overlooking Crystal Springs Reservoir. Architect, Eugene Tsui, designed the “biologic” kitchen. Interesting rooms include a game room, the conversation pit, and the 3rd bedroom with a loft. This is an amazing opportunity for buyers who appreciate the architecture and design.”

Visible from Interstate 280, the 40-year-old, three-bedroom, two-bathroom house is striking for its amorphous dome shapes made of wire and shotcrete.

According to Redfin, the last sold price was $800,000 in 1996.

Listing agent Judy Meuschke gave NBC Bay Area an exclusive tour of the home in September 2015 — through the brightly-hued conversation pit and into the quirky kitchen.

"We felt that's a pretty good price for a landmark," Meuschke said of the $4.2 million asking price at the time.