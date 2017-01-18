Fundraising Show For Tower of Power at Yoshi's in Oakland | NBC Bay Area
Fundraising Show For Tower of Power at Yoshi's in Oakland

Two members of the Bay Area band were hit and injured by an Amtrak train last week near the club

By Cheryl Hurd

    A family of musicians who idolize the Bay Area band Tower of Power went all out to raise funds for injured band members David Garibaldi and Marc Van Wageningen, who were struck by an Amtrak train Thursday night.

    On Tuesday night at Yoshi's in Oakland, Tommie Igoe and his band’s regular jam session performed for the two musicians who face a long road to recovery.

    “I grew up playing with David Garibaldi and the Tower of Power record," Igoe said. "It was a huge part of my foundational vocabulary being a musician."

    Tower of Power's Roger Smith said the pair were crossing the street, and someone yelled, "but they didn’t make it back."

    Witnesses have said they saw one train pass and the arm go up. They assumed the two band members thought it was safe to cross.

    Garibaldi, a drummer, and Van Wageningen, a bass player, are making strides in the hospital, but the reality is they need money.

    "One of our guys doesn’t have insurance," Smith said. "We want to help participate in whatever way we can."

    And what better way than through music. In five days, the website Igoe set up has raised more than $40,000. The goal is $50,000.

    "These gentlemen have been a part of the music scene since the '60s," Igoe said. "They are the greatest soul band that ever lived."

