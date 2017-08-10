A garbage truck came unhooked from a two truck Thursday evening and crashed over the center divide on Interstate 280 in San Francisco. (Aug. 10, 2017)

Multiple lanes in both directions of Interstate 280 in San Francisco were blocked Thursday evening by an overturned garbage truck, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The injury crash occured north of Alemany Boulevard, and the CHP issued a Sig-alert about 5:45 p.m. as emergency vehicles arrived on the scene. The truck was being towed in the northbound direction and broke loose, crashing over the cebter divide, the CHP said.

Two other vehicles were involved in the crash, but only minor injuries were reported, the CHP said.

The crash snarled the evening commute traffic on I-280 and Highway 101 out of San Francisco.

No further details were available.