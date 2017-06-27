Tourists and Bay Area locals aren’t the only thing flooding the beaches this month.

In recent weeks, seemingly alien creatures have been found washed up in Monterey Bay, according to SF Gate. The animals look harmless, but they have caused issues within the fishing communities and may also be a sign of a more ominous issue. So what are these mysterious sea dwellers and what does their appearance mean?

Pyrosomes, also referred to as “sea pickles” or “fire bodies,” are made up of multicellular creatures called zooids. National Geographic reported that the fire bodies can be recognized by their cucumber shape and transparent, Jell-O like exterior. Researchers have also noted that the organisms are asexual, as stated in The Guardian, but not much else is known.

Theories regarding the sea pickles sudden appearance are also being explored.

The Guardian reported National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration research biologist Rick Brodeur, along with marine biologist expert Dr. Lisa-ann Gershwin, feel that increasing water temperatures may be related. Further studies would need to be conducted though to discover if there is a definite link between climate change and the pyrosome’s appearance.

Regardless of the reason, inflation of these creatures has already had a pronounced impact in some areas.

National Geographic stated that one research net pulled up around 60,000 of the pyrosomes within a five minute window. The news site continued, saying that a crew of Alaskan fishermen also had to give up after being unable to remove all the sea cucumbers from their hooks.

Those who were able to catch anything noticed some fish were regurgitating sea cucumbers. National Geographic said it was unknown whether the creatures had been intentionally eaten or consumed because the fish were unable navigate through the masses of pyrosomes.

Only time can reveal the lasting consequences connected to the sudden surge of fire bodies and if they will continue to spread throughout the Bay Area shoreline.