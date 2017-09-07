Gilroy Brush Fire Caused by Fireworks; Arrests Made: Police

A brush fire burns in the hills above Gilroy on Sunday night. (Sept. 3, 2017)

The cause of the Bally Fire in Gilroy has been determined to be from the use of illegal fireworks, and a four male juveniles were deemed responsible, according to the Gilroy Police Department.

The boys are 14-15 years old, police said. They were issued a Juvenile Contact Report and released into the custody of their parents.

The case has been sent to the Santa Clara County Juvenile Probation Department for review and prosecution, police said.

Despite the arrests, the investigation is still open, police said. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Arson Investigator Mitch Madruga at (408) 846-0350.

The Bally Fire was at 100 percent containment as of Thursday, fire officials said. It had burned 100 acres near Ballybunion Court in Gilroy.



