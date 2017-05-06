Durant Propels Warriors to Game 3 Victory in Utah

Raul Neto #25 of the Utah Jazz defends against Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors in the first half in Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Vivint Smart Home Arena on May 6, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY — Acting head coach Mike Brown is 5-0 in the postseason, the Warriors 7-0. Moreover, they’re one win away from making a third consecutive trip to the Western Conference Finals.

Despite being held to 44.0-percent shooting from the field, tying their postseason low, the Warriors managed to hold off the Utah Jazz for a 102-91 victory at sold-out Vivint Smart Home Arena to take a 3-0 lead in the conference semifinals.

Kevin Durant led the way, scoring a game-high 38 points. Only two other Warriors reached double figures, with Stephen Curry putting in 23 and Andre Iguodala adding 11 off the bench.

Draymond Green finished with 9 points and nine rebounds and a team-high five assists.

The 102 points represents a postseason low for the Warriors, as do their 17 assists.

Forward Gordon Hayward scored 29 points to lead Utah scorers. Center Rudy Gobert added 21 points and 15 rebounds.

STANDOUT PERFORMER:

Durant carried the Warriors all evening, to the point where they generally seemed lost without him.

Durant’s line: 38 points (15-of-26 shooting from the field, including 4-of-8 beyond the arc, 4-of-4 from the line), team-high 13 rebounds, one block and one assist. He played 39 minutes and finished plus-18.

TURNING POINT:

The teams exchanged leads several times in the third and fourth quarters before the Warriors took the lead for good, 80-79, on a Green layup with 6:10 remaining.

That precipitated a 17-5 run that culminated with three free throws by Curry that pushed the score to 95-84 with 2:37 to play.

The Warriors outscored the Jazz 24-11 over the final 6:25.

INJURY UPDATE:

Warriors: F Draymond Green (L knee tweak) was listed as probable and upgraded to available prior to tipoff. F Kevon Looney (L hip strain) was listed as out.

Jazz: G George Hill (L big toe sprain) was listed as questionable and downgraded to out prior to tipoff. G Alec Burks (L knee recovery) was listed as out.

WHAT’S NEXT:

Game 4 is scheduled for Monday night at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Tipoff is set for 6:05 Pacific.