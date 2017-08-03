Thousands of people poured into the San Jose Convention Center Saturday to experience HempCon, one of the biggest trade shows in the world catering to medical marijuana users. NBC Bay Area's Marianne Favro reports. (Published Saturday, Jan. 24, 2015)

One of the largest medical marijuana trade shows in the country is set to return to Cow Palace this weekend for Canna-Games, a three-day show featuring live entertainment, exhibits and seminars.



"Whether you are a patient or someone who wants to learn more about medical marijuana, there is something for everyone," HempCon organizers wrote on the event's website.

Something for every adult that is. The adult-only event does require an ID and proof of medical need such as a valid doctor's recommendation to enter certain areas of the venue.

This year's event runs from Friday afternoon to Sunday evening and has more than 300 vendors signed up to attend.

Just two years ago, HempCon drew thousands of people to the San Jose Convention Center to try everything from marijuana ice cream to new innovations in cannabis farming.

More information on this year's event can be found on the HempCon website.