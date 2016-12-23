Holiday Season in Full Swing in San Francisco

San Francisco police officers and Bay Area football legend Ronnie Lott and his family helped make dinner for families with kids who are being treated at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital. (Dec. 23, 2016)

The holidays are all about family – and stressful last-minute shopping.

On Friday, that hunt for the perfect gift – or really any gift by this point – was alive and well in San Francisco’s Union Square.

Holiday music and festive lights put shoppers in the mood for Christmas, but for some, the sprit of the season is more than just big crowds and long lines.

Families like the McKoys are happy to be part of the hustle and bustle because they're all together.

“I like spending time with family so I'm happy doing anything but Christmas in the city is always nice,” Kiersten McCoy said.

San Francisco police officers and Bay Area football legend Ronnie Lott and his family helped make dinner at the family house tonight.

Their goal? To give families with kids who are being treated at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland a holiday treat.

Such a gesture “makes people feel good because it's hard being here, being sick, being in the hospital, seeing your baby sick,” said parent Andrea Morones.