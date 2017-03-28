Warriors All Star forward Draymond Green says he feels bad for the City of Oakland after the Raiders announced it will be leaving the Bay Area for Las Vegas.

The outspoken fan favorite also said if he were a Raiders fan that he would not support the team during its final years in Oakland.

"That's crazy. I feel bad for the City of Oakland," Green said after a reporter asked him about the Raiders' plan to move. "If I was the fans I wouldn't attend a game for the next years, but that's just me."

Green's comments were made following the Warriors' 113-106 win Tuesday night over the Houston Rockets and a day after NFL owners approved the Raiders' move from Oakland to Las Vegas.

The Raiders' proposal to the NFL included a $1.9 billion stadium plan in "Sin City." A total of $750 million in public funds via a Las Vegas hotel tax along with $500 million from the team and the NFL will be used to fund the construction of the domed arena. Bank of America, the Raiders' new chief financial backer, will also contribute funds.

