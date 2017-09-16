Immigration Activists Set to Rally For DACA in Oakland - NBC Bay Area
Immigration Activists Set to Rally For DACA in Oakland

By Stephen Ellison

    Bay Area immigration activists were set to rally Saturday afternoon in Oakland to defend DACA and urge officials to make California a "sanctuary state," on the day Mexico celebrates its independence.

    The rally, organized by By Any Means Necessary, was scheduled for 2 p.m. at Fruitvale Plaza, 34th Avenue and International Boulevard in Oakland.

    The rally also will urge several other actions on immigration and related issues such as halting Trump's travel ban from six mostly-Muslim nations, stopping ICE raids and deportations and removing President Donald Trump from office, according to organizers.

    Earlier Saturday, the California Senate followed suit with the state Assembly and passed a "sanctuary state" bill. It is now headed for Gov. Jerry Brown's desk.

    Published 2 hours ago
