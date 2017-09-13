The University of California, Berkeley will seal off large parts of its campus like a fortress with a closed perimeter and a "very large" visible police presence Thursday, when the birthplace of America's free speech movement faces its next potential clashes. City and campus authorities anticipate demonstrations at a speech by conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, a former Breitbart editor and are preparing for possible violence with a variety of new strategies and tightened security. (Published 2 hours ago)

The birthplace of America’s Free Speech Movement faces yet another test Thursday when conservative speaker Ben Shapiro shows up to speak at UC Berkeley. Shapiro spoke at Berkeley last year without any incident. Since then, events surrounding conservative speakers in the city have turned violent, and Berkeley city officials are taking extra measures to prep for them.



On Tuesday, the Berkeley City Council approved the use of pepper spray to deal with violet protesters. In an interview with NBC Bay Area Wednesday. Shapiro said he was all for protesting, but condemned the violence that came with it, specifically the group that calls themselves "Antifa" — militant anti-fascists who show up at rallies in black masks and spark chaos, sometimes setting fires and breaking things. Berkeley police have banned masks and weapons from Thursday's event.



UC Berkeley has also offered counseling services to their students in light of a slew of conservative speakers such as Milo and Steve Bannon planning to speak on campus. UC Berkeley police will be blocking off several buildings on campus before Thursday's event, and anyone picking up tickets will need to present a photo ID. Police have warned of "strong, swift arrests" if protesters have weapons or wear masks.



Shapiro is expected to speak from 7 to 9 p.m. at Zellerbach Hall at the invitation of one of the university's registered student groups.

Here are some exceprts from our interview with Shapiro. Stay tuned for the complete interview:

How do you feel about tomorrow? How do you feel about the attention?

“Well, confused, I’m just coming to campus to give a speech about the uselessness of violence in political discourse and in the United States generally as well as the problems with identity politics and now half the city’s being shut down. I’ve to admit that I’m sort of confused as to what I’ve done to cause this … Sort of like Godzilla’s coming to town. I know I’ve been working out, but I don’t think I’m that threatening.”

Video SJ School District Enrollment to Fall Amid High Living Costs

You came to Berkeley last year, and there were no protests — so is this surprising?

“Yes, it was a packed house, no protests, everybody was fine. I speak at 20-25 different campuses a year, the vast majority of them we don’t have anything like this. It’s pretty obvious that antifa or whatever groups are agitating here have no interest in what I have to say. They’ve just decided that anybody who’s not an anarchist communist must be a Nazi.”

Some protesters have come out and called you a white supremacist — what do you have to say to them and to protesters in general?

Well you see this thing on my head here, this is called the yamaka. Not a lot of people who wear yamakas are white supremacists. Generally we are their targets. According to the Anti-Defamation League, the number one recipient of white-supremacists and alt-right anti-Semitism among journalists on the internet last year. So, read a book, learn to read. Literacy can be your friend, antifa.

Berkeley police can now use pepper spray — is that a good thing?

Yeah, what took so long? I mean, you get violent with a cop, you get pepper-sprayed. Why is this controversial? If Berkeley had shut this down, nipped it in the bud earlier this year, they wouldn't have had a continuos series of riots every five minutes.

