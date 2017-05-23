A juvenile suspect was arrested Tuesday morning in Oakland after he allegedly led authorities on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

The pursuit started in Marin County where sheriff's officials followed a stolen Chevy pickup truck, CHP spokesperson Sean Wilkenfeld said.

The suspect continued on to the East Bay and CHP officers took over the pursuit near Gilman Street in Berkeley. The pursuit continued south on Interstate 880.

According to Wilkenfeld, just before 4 a.m., the suspect exited the highway at the Fruitvale Avenue off-ramp in Oakland and crashed into a shipping container.

The driver, described only as a male juvenile, was arrested at the crash scene and taken to a local hospital with injuries sustained in the collision.

There are no other outstanding suspects, Wilkenfeld said.

