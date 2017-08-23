Lake County Sheriff's Deputy Dies After Car Crash

A Lake County sheriff's deputy is believed to have "suffered some type of medical emergency" before his death following a car crash, sheriff's officials announced Wednesday.

Deputy Robert "Rob" Rumfelt, 50, was driving in a patrol car when he struck a tree along Hartley Road near 20th Street, according to sheriff's officials. First responders tried to save Rumfelt at the scene of the crash before he was transported to Sutter Lakeside Hospital. Lifesaving measures were taken once again, but Rumfelt did not survive.

Rumfelt, a lifelong resident of Lake County, began his law enforcement career with the Lakeport Police Department in 1997, according to sheriff's officials. He became a Lake County deputy sheriff in 2014.

Aside from his time mentoring younger deputies, Rumfelt also spent time as an assistant football coach at Clear Lake High School, sheriff's officials said.

Rumfelt is survived by his wife, two daughters, sister, two parents and mother, according to sheriff's officials.



