A magnitude-3.3 earthquake on Thursday rattled parts of the South Bay.

The temblor occurred at 10:32 a.m., the USGS said.

The epicenter was less than 2 miles north of the eastern foothills of San Jose, 3 miles northeast of Alum Rock and 5.1 miles southeast from Milpitas, the USGS reported.

Neither injuries nor damage have been reported so far, but some people in San Jose said they felt the quake.

Video SJ School District Enrollment to Fall Amid High Living Costs

Check back for updates.